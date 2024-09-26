Anonymous donor steps up to save downtown Minneapolis homeless shelter

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, is giving $1.5 million to match the city of Minneapolis’ pledge to provide emergency funding for repairs needed to save Agate Housing and Services’ century-old building at 510 S. 8th St. and its heavily used food shelf at 714 Park Av. The 510 building had 42 emergency shelter beds for men and 95 board and lodge beds — a form of temporary housing for homeless people unable to lease an apartment in the private market — and had been scheduled to be vacated on Oct. 9 due to plumbing problems and other capital needs rendering the building increasingly uninhabitable.