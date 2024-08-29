Agate Housing workers speak out about coming closure of downtown Minneapolis homeless shelter

“People are losing their home. I don’t think that’s really clicking for people,” said Lazeric Young, a cook who said he eschewed a culinary career in restaurants that would have boosted his resume in favor of a job that had meaning and longevity, or so he believed. “A shelter is being closed down right before holiday season. Let’s think about that for a second. That means people that’s been living together for years have to find a new family right during the holidays.”