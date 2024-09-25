Minneapolis celebrates opening of new Northeast riverside park

The new park pays homage to the lumber yard history with wooden beams along the paths and a mixture of beams used as light posts and others that are decorative. The park includes a gravel beach, though access to the water has not been opened yet; it is separated by a black linen barrier. The first phase marks completion of the new bicycle path through the park. A planned additional stretch of bike path under the Plymouth Avenue Bridge has yet to be built, and until then, bicycle riders still have to cross at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue NE. and NE. Sibley Street.