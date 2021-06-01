Mike Marshall, who set the Major League Baseball record for games pitched in a season in 1974 with 106 when he won a Cy Young Award for the Dodgers, died on Tuesday at 78.

His death was first reported by ThinkBlueLA.com.

Marshall pitched three seasons with the Twins from 1978 to 1980 and earned his nickname "Iron Mike" when he set a franchise record for games pitched in a single season with 90 in 1979, a record that still stands today. The closest any Twins pitcher has come to breaking the mark was Eddie Guardado in 1996 with 83.

But it was his 1974 season with the Dodgers that made league history. Marshall finished the season 15-12 with a 2.42 ERA over 106 games, with 143 strikeouts in 2081⁄ 3 innings.

To this day, no pitcher in baseball history has pitched even 100 games in a season and Marshall represents three of the nine times in baseball history that a pitcher has thrown in at least 90 games.

He finished first in National League Cy Young voting and third in the race for the MVP, trailing only his teammate Steve Garvey and Lou Brock of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Marshall's career with the Twins was driven in large part by his relationship with manager Gene Mauch, and it nearly ended before it began.

Owner Calvin Griffith was reluctant to sign Marshall in 1978, after he had posted a 4.78 ERA between stops with the Braves and Rangers in 1977 — leading Griffith to believe that his best years were behind him.

Griffith also stated that Marshall's salary demands were too high and it would upset other players on the team like Rod Carew and Dave Goltz.

When Griffith announced he wouldn't sign Marshall, Twins players revolted.

"There's no chance of my staying here," Carew told the Star Tribune on May 13, 1978. "When you don't try to help the club, what do you expect the players to think. And I'm not different. We could have used Mike Marshall. he could have helped the ball club."

Goltz was just as steadfast in his wanting of Marshall.

"It would be the greatest thing that ever happened if they signed Mike Marshall," he said. "I saw him throw in Chicago. He was outstanding. I don't know what (salary) he's asking, but as long as I'm satisfied with what I make I don't have any concerns with what anybody else makes. It sounds like Griffith is making me a scapegoat for his feelings."

Marshall was signed the next day.

"All I know is that he had a misunderstanding about the quality of my recent seasons, why my injuries were and my recovery from them. And there were other things about my image which were not always true," Marshall told Star Tribune staff writer Gary Libman after Libman informed him that Griffith planed to sign him. "But he was able to straighten out what I am, what I believe in and what kind of effort I put forth.

"Obviously, he did it in a very short time because you caught me off guard. I knew things were in the works, but I didn't know they were this close. This is good news."

He was a unique and enigmatic personality and made an impression right from the start.

One of the reasons Griffith didn't want to sign Marshall was because he hadn't participated in spring training in 1978, instead deciding to go back to Michigan State to finish his Ph.D degree in exercise physiology at Michigan State. Then he got into an altercation at the rental car counter at Twin Cities International Airport just four days after the Twins signed him.

Marshall denied that he did any fighting.

"He attacked me," Marshall said of his accuser. "He threw punches at me. I never threw punches at him. It was simple restraint on my part."

He was one of the best pitchers on the Twins staff that season, going 10-12 with a 2.45 ERA in 54 games and he signed a three-year contract in 1979 worth $300,000 per season before posting even better numbers.

During the '79 season he was 10-15 with a 2.65 ERA in 90 games and 1422⁄ 3 innings.

Still, despite his longstanding friendship with Mauch, he butted heads with management and the media and was released outright in June of 1980 after posting a 6.12 ERA in 18 games.

When Twins President Howard Fox tried to get Marshall to sign his release form, Marshall refused. Griffith was forced to pay Marshall $250,000 for the 1980 season and $300,000 for the 1981 season, all guaranteed.

"Maybe it will clear the air, and this will give us a fresh start," Griffith said.

Mauch, who reportedly asked for Marshall's release, said that, "I hate useless rhetoric. Mike Marshall has had a great career; he has a great family, and he is financially secure. Let it rest at that."

Marshall would pitch in 20 games for the New York Mets in 1981, ending a 14-year pro career.