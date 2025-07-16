COLLEGEVILLE, MINN. — Dan O’Brien felt something hitting his legs as he stood in the end zone. His mind was focused on preventing St. John’s from scoring a touchdown, but he kept getting pelted by objects being thrown at him.
It was his senior season as an all-conference defensive back for St. Thomas in the late 1980s. The Tommies-Johnnies clash had its usual intensity — on and off the field — with spectators crammed into every inch possible.
Before the snap, O’Brien turned to see what was hitting his backside.
His brother Joe, a St. John’s student, was standing on the edge of the end zone.
“He’s throwing peanut M&Ms at me,” O’Brien recalled.
Hey, family bonds get put on hold in that rivalry.
O’Brien was a team captain and Tommie to his core, which meant he owned a healthy disdain for the Johnnies.
“Heck yeah I hated them,” he said.