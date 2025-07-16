Kyle Schwarber's 3 homers in All-Star Game's first tiebreaking swing-off lift NL over AL

ATLANTA — Kyle Schwarber went 3 for 3 in the first All-Star Game home run swing-off to put the National League ahead 4-3 following a 6-6 tie in which the American League rallied from a six-run deficit on Tuesday night.
In baseball's equivalent of soccer's penalty-kicks shootout, the game was decided by having three batters from each league take three swings each off coaches. The change was agreed to in 2022 to alleviate the concern of teams running out of pitchers.
Schwarber was named All-Star MVP after going 0 for 2 with a walk in the game.
Players from both teams stood outside their dugouts during the swing-off, jumping and shouting after each homer from their side. When Jonathan Aranda's last swing for the AL fell short, NL players circled around Schwarber to celebrate.
''It was awesome,'' Schwarber said. "The guys were really into it. They were yelling, screaming, cheering me on every swing. And then when that last one goes over, they were all pumped. It was a lot of fun.''
Managers had to declare their swing-off orders before the game, although Kyle Stowers subbed for Eugenio Suárez for the NL after Suárez was hit on the hand by a pitch late in the game.
Brent Rooker put the AL ahead by homering on his last two swings, and Stowers hit one.
Randy Arozarena boosted the AL lead to 3-1, and Schwarber was successful on all three tries, going down to a knee as he sent the one into the Chop House seats in right.