Might the East Phillips urban farm proposal catch a break this time?

Since the City Council first defied the known wishes of the neighborhood in 2016 by voting 9-4 to purchase the site for “municipal operations,” it has gone back and forth over its next steps as council membership has changed. As recently as September 2022 the council voted to move the public works project forward and sought bids to demolish the structurally sound warehouse. Only after a court injunction to delay demolition and an outpouring of support for the urban farm from throughout the city was demolition prevented. And then suddenly came a much-needed rescue package from the Minnesota Legislature that would combine $5.7 million from the 2024 bonding bill with funds raised by the neighborhood to enable the purchase of the property from the city. All was now well in East Phillips.