Metro Transit and Molson Coors are teaming up to offer free rides to Sunday's Vikings-Saints game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Fans will be able to take fare-free rides between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all Metro Transit buses, light-rail trains and the Northstar commuter line.

Last year, when the Free Rides football season program returned to the Twin Cities it provided 47,572 complimentary rides for the Vikings vs. Cowboys game on Nov. 20, 2022.

"U.S. Bank Stadium is one of the most transit-accessible stadiums in the nation and we are happy to be a part of what makes events here such an enjoyable experience." said Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras.