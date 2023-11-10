Metro Transit and Molson Coors are teaming up to offer free rides to Sunday's Vikings-Saints game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Fans will be able to take fare-free rides between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all Metro Transit buses, light-rail trains and the Northstar commuter line.
Last year, when the Free Rides football season program returned to the Twin Cities it provided 47,572 complimentary rides for the Vikings vs. Cowboys game on Nov. 20, 2022.
"U.S. Bank Stadium is one of the most transit-accessible stadiums in the nation and we are happy to be a part of what makes events here such an enjoyable experience." said Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Lawsuit: Mpls. violence prevention office used illegal process to award millions in grants
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Lawsuit: Mpls. violence prevention office used illegal process to award millions in grants
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
At death's door: Will terminally ill patients in Minnesota be allowed to choose when life ends?
The Legislature plans to take up the issue of medical aid in dying during its next session.
South Metro
South St. Paul will cover full cost of sidewalk repairs
The new policy approved by the city should make the process less cumbersome for both the city and residents, officials said.
East Metro
Lake Elmo drive-in is a star of Woodbury-raised filmmaker's movie
"Bobby's Intermission" will be shown at the Woodbury 10 Theatre on Dec. 10.
Minneapolis
Metro Transit offers free rides for Sunday's Vikings game
Fans will be able to take fare-free rides between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all Metro Transit buses, light-rail trains and the Northstar commuter line.
St. Paul
Ranked-choice votes to be tallied Friday in two undecided St. Paul City Council races
Races in the First and Seventh wards do not have declared winners.