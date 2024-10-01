A: No. I started working here in 1984 as a summer job when I was going to college. I was going to what used to be Mankato State is now Minnesota State [University Mankato]. I was going to school to be an accountant, and in what would have been my last year of college, [I worked] the overnight boat. And then they needed help down in Florida. And I said, “You know, do I want to go sit in an office for the rest of my life? Or do I want to do this?” So I went down to Florida to work the winter down there, and then when I came back, they said, “We want you to go get your captain’s license.”