Mayo Clinic sues Sanford Health Plan over $700K in unpaid medical bills

“Sanford is not responsible for [the patient’s] medical expenses just because Mayo failed to follow standard Medicaid procedure,” the insurer said in a memo supporting its motion to dismiss the case. “BCBS ND denied Mayo’s claim because Mayo attempted to fax a Notice of Admission to BCBS ND but sent it to the wrong fax number. BCBS ND also denied reimbursement because Mayo failed to communicate with BCBC ND about its claims until Aug. 5, 2022, and otherwise failed to follow Medicaid’s claims submission rules, by which Mayo has agreed to abide.”