Hawaii lawmakers say Congress should replenish disaster relief fund to help Maui and others recover

It was building embers, combined with high winds that were buffeting Maui the day of the fire, that allowed the flames in Lahaina to spread in all directions, according to the report. The embers started new spot fires throughout the town. The winds lengthened the flames — allowing them to extend more than 20 feet (6.10 meters) at times — and bent them toward the ground, where they could ignite vehicles, landscaping and other flammable material.