House sends bill regulating stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency, to Trump

WASHINGTON — The House has passed three bills intended to boost the legitimacy of the cryptocurrency industry with new regulations as President Donald Trump has pushed to make the U.S. the '' crypto capital of the world.''
One of the bills, which would regulate a type of cryptocurrency called stablecoins, had already passed the Senate with broad bipartisan support and will now head to Trump's desk. The other two bills — broader legislation to create a new market structure for cryptocurrency and a bill to prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency — will go to the Senate.
Advocates said the passage of the bills marks a key moment in cryptocurrency's winding path toward mainstream adoption.
Patrick McHenry, the former chair of the House Financial Services Committee and now vice chair of the crypto firm Ondo Finance, said the legislation will have a ''massive generational impact,'' similar to the securities laws Congress passed in the 1930s that helped make Wall Street the center of the financial world. ''These bills will make the United States the center of the world for digital assets,'' he said.
The stablecoin bill sets initial guardrails and consumer protections for the cryptocurrency, which is tied to a stable asset, often the U.S. dollar, to reduce price volatility. It passed the Senate with bipartisan support in June.
''Around the world, payment systems are undergoing a revolution,'' said House Financial Services Chair French Hill of Arkansas as lawmakers debated the stablecoin legislation Thursday morning. Hill said the bill will ''ensure American competitiveness and strong guardrails for our consumers.''
After Trump declared it ''crypto week,'' the bills were stalled for more than a day amid disagreements among House Republicans about how to combine the legislation. In the end, GOP leaders put the three bills for a separate votes, leaving the fate of the other two bills unclear in the Senate. The internal dissent could foreshadow challenges ahead for the more sweeping crypto legislation that Trump has demanded and the industry has poured millions into advancing.
The stablecoin measure is seen by lawmakers and the industry as a step toward adding legitimacy and consumer trust to a rapidly growing sector. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in June that the legislation could help that currency ''grow into a $3.7 trillion market by the end of the decade.''