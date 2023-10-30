Matthew Perry never came close to matching the success he reaped as Chandler Bing from "Friends." But he never stopped trying. The actor, who died Saturday at 54, had a few films and TV shows that showcased his immense talents. Here are five:

"The Ron Clark Story" (2006): Perry shucked the sarcasm to play the real-life educator who inspired grade-schoolers in New York City's Harlem in America's answer to "To Sir, With Love." He was never more vulnerable — or likeable.

"The West Wing" (2003-04): Not every actor can master Aaron Sorkin's rat-a-tat dialogue. Perry handled the challenge with ease in his recurring role as White House counsel Joe Quincy who uncovered a scandal.

"Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" (2006-07): This Sorkin creation, which captured life behind the scenes of a late-night variety show, bombed. But at least it gave Perry lots to do. He was terrific as the struggling head writer.

"The Whole Nine Yards" (2000): Perry basically plays a more nebbish version of Chandler, a dentist forced to team up with Bruce Willis' contract killer. It's the only feature film in which Perry scored.

"Go On" (2012-13): None of Perry's post-"Friends" sitcoms lasted very long, but this one, in which he played a recently widowed radio host, deserved more time.