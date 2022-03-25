Live! From Minneapolis! It's Michael Che!

The "Saturday Night Live" veteran performed an unexpected set Thursday at Sisyphus Brewing's open mic, testing out new material for nearly an hour.

Che, who co-anchors "Weekend Update" and is one of "SNL's" head writers, had a previously scheduled engagement at Winona State University, where he was the featured guest in a Q&A moderated by school's president Scott R. Olson.

A few hours before that chat, Che asked his followers on Instagram to suggest clubs in the Twin Cities he should consider visiting — if he had the time. Several mentioned Sisyphus.

Owner Sam Harriman said Che's assistant phoned him and said the comic would try to stop by even though Winona is over a two-hour drive away. Harriman has gotten that kind of call before.

"Big names have said they might come in the past," Harriman said Friday. "But it doesn't usually happen."

Once Harriman knew Che was actually on his way, he kept the open mic going an extra hour, using local comics to fill time until Che arrived around 10:45 p.m.

Audience member Chuck Pittman said Che seemed to having a ball, testing out new ideas that he read off his cell phone and interacting with the crowd,

"He was so relaxed," said Pittman, a small-business owner from Bloomington. "It was a complete blast."

Harriman said Che stuck around for nearly two hours after the set, mingling with fans and Twin Cities comedians. He had nothing but good things to say about the brewery's intimate club and asked for a business card before he departed.

"He said he'd like to come back," Harriman said. "Who knows?"

Che was able to make a road trip because "SNL" is dark this week. It returns April 2 with guest host comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Former Minnesotan Lizzo is the musical guest and host on April 16.