A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Eric Berg of Hermantown:

1 Homegrown Music Festival. This weeklong celebration of local music and musicians from the Twin Ports kicks off on Sunday in Duluth. The lineup allows you to go to shows early or if you're more of a night owl. The only real requirement — other then a wristband for some locations — is to have a good time and celebrate all that is great about experiencing the boundless celebration of live music.

2 Lzzy Hale and Skid Row. As a self-professed Lzzy Hale of Halestorm fan, I was excited to hear she was joining Skid Row as their lead singer for four shows. It's unfortunate that Erik Grönwall has had to leave the band to continue his recovery from leukemia. Lzzy's vocal range seems to fit perfectly with many of the band's songs.

3 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. After this week's announcement, I found myself looking at nominees who aren't being inducted this year. When you see Mariah Carey, Sinead O'Connor, Lenny Kravitz and Oasis among those not getting in, it makes you wonder how the process works. Don't get me wrong those being inducted are deserving of this honor. I'm curious if Cher is going to actually show up after what she's said about the Rock Hall in the past. What will Ozzy Osbourne say — or even speak — at the ceremony? One thing is certain the performances will be the best part of the ceremony.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Billie Eilish cover story, Rolling Stone. In a piece designed to preview Eilish's upcoming third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," the 22-year-old superstar confesses and overshares in conversation in the way Taylor Swift did on 31 songs on "The Tortured Poets Department/ Anthology." Despite all her success, Eilish has been often miserable, isolated and depressed. She calls the album a restart in terms of sharing. Writes journalist Angie Martoccio: "She would like some space to grow, to figure out exactly who she is — no label required. She is not the poster child for anything..... So where does that leave us? Eilish sums things up with four simple words that point to her desire for normalcy and acceptance. 'I'm just a girl.'"

2 Leslie Odom Jr., Pantages Theatre. What a heavenly voice, top-notch band, wonderful array of tunes (⁦Nat "King" Cole, Bob Dylan, "Hamilton," "Ave Maria," originals) but Odom had a Broadway-esque habit of looking over, instead of at, the adoring crowd. A terrific show, though.

3 Various artists, "The Power of the Heart: A Tribune to Lou Reed." His monochromatic voice sometimes made Reed's records a tough listen. However, this collection showcases what an exceptional songwriter he was — from Keith Richards' garage-rocking "I'm Waiting for the Man" and Bobby Rush's raw, funky "Sally Can't Dance" to Rosanne Cash's melancholic "Magician" and Rickie Lee Jones' slurred New Orleans piano treatment of "Walk on the Wild Side."

