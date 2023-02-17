Jurors have acquitted a man of murder after he argued that he acted in self-defense when he shot a man during a late-night clash involving several people outside a downtown Minneapolis bar.

A Hennepin County District Court jury on Thursday found Kevion J. Gibbs, 23, of West Point, Miss., not guilty on two counts of second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting of Deandre I. Smith, 33, of Minneapolis, in a parking lot after leaving Augie's Bar on Hennepin Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on June 5, 2021.

The trial began on Feb. 7 with the selection of the jurors, who began deliberating midday Wednesday and came back with their verdicts the next day.

"The case was all about self-defense," Gibbs' lead attorney, Fred Goetz, said Friday. "He tried and tried and tried to get away, but he had no choice."

Gibbs, who testified in his defense, made "persistent and continual efforts to get his family away [from the others]. That's all he was doing for 15 minutes. Every time he got away, they kept pursuing him. It just kept getting more violent and more violent."

Goetz said Gibbs was leaving Augie's with his sisters, a brother and his pregnant girlfriend, when the brother was punched and "knocked to the ground. They thought he was dead. He was lying there motionless."

Prosecutors were asked Friday for reaction to the verdicts. In their criminal complaint, they said that Smith punched Gibbs' brother and started running, and that's when Gibbs wounded Smith with two or three shots from about 5 feet away. Smith died barely 20 minutes later at HCMC.

Metro Transit officers who happened to be nearby chased and shot Gibbs in the leg. He was arrested, and his gun was recovered.

Gibbs was overwhelmed with emotion and "broke down" when the verdicts were read, Goetz said.

Gibbs is a supervisor at a tire factory in Mississippi, has since married his girlfriend, and he has five children and another on the way.

"All he wants to do is get back to his family," the defense attorney said.