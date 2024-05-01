A woman was hit by a skid loader and killed on her farm in east-central Minnesota, officials said Wednesday.
Jacque Renee Nordby, 54, was struck shortly after 7 p.m. Monday by someone operating the skid loader while feeding cattle, Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said. The property is about 7 miles northeast of Braham.
Nelson said it appears to have been an accident. The sheriff declined to identify the person who was operating the equipment.
