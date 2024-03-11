A house caught fire Monday morning in Roseville, and a man was found dead inside, officials said.

A passerby saw smoke coming from a door and window of the home in the 300 block of W. County Road C shortly after 9 a.m., and firefighters were on the scene within a few minutes, a Fire Department statement read.

The flames were extinguished, and a man was found dead inside, the statement continued.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.



