A house caught fire Monday morning in Roseville, and a man was found dead inside, officials said.
A passerby saw smoke coming from a door and window of the home in the 300 block of W. County Road C shortly after 9 a.m., and firefighters were on the scene within a few minutes, a Fire Department statement read.
The flames were extinguished, and a man was found dead inside, the statement continued.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Man dies in house fire in Roseville
A passerby saw smoke coming from a door and window, according to the Fire Department.
High Schools
Galaxy of 25 stars. Who's on the All-Metro girls basketball teams?
The immediate future for the first-teamers is this week's state tournament. Beyond that, Division I plans are the norm, showcasing Minnesota's strength in the sport.
High Schools
Five reasons Edina became the boys hockey state champion
The program's 14th state championship featured, of course, a hot goalie, but it also came with a list of intangible reasons for success.
High Schools
Chanhassen's Chase: A state tourney journey. Read the complete series
Our special report followed the Chanhassen Storm from their hopes at the beginning of the boys hockey season to fulfilling their dream of a berth in the Class 2A tournament with an upset in an unforgettable section final game.
Local
Video: Teen clings to life after collision with unlicensed driver who raced through red light
The State Patrol suspects that the speeding driver was under the influence of an illicit drug at the time.