A 28-year-old man became pinned under a piece of farm equipment in central Minnesota and was killed, officials said.
The incident occurred early Tuesday afternoon on farm property north of Parkers Prairie, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said.
The man was working with others to repair a piece of tillage equipment when a part of the machinery fell on him, the sheriff's office said.
Emergency medical responders declared him dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
The man's identity has yet to be disclosed.
