A St. Cloud area man has been charged with dozens of tax-related crimes on allegations that he ran an unlicensed motor vehicle business on social media platforms.

Grady A. Shearer, 33, of Foley, was charged in Ramsey County District Court last week with 53 counts of failing to pay or collect and remit sales and use tax and four counts of failing to file individual income tax returns.

Shearer was charged by summons and is due in court on Oct. 24. His attorney, Anthony Bussa, said Wednesday that "we vehemently deny the allegations," and he expects his client to be vindicated.

According to the criminal complaint:

Despite not having the required dealer's license in Minnesota, Shearer sold motor vehicles, outdoor recreation equipment and other items through Facebook and Instagram while living in St. Cloud and Foley.

He failed to collect and remit sales tax for these transactions from January 2018 to May 2022. Shearer also failed to file individual income tax returns for 2018 through 2021.

In total, his tax bill adds up to more than $222,000, when including in penalties and interest.