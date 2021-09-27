A 48-year-old man has been sentenced for being extremely drunk when he ran over and killed a man in St. Paul.

Kevin C. Vereecke, of St. Paul, was sentenced last week in Ramsey County District Court to a term just shy of 3½ years after having pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a crash on April 28, 2020, that killed Russell W. Bangert, 61, of Minneapolis, as he walked just off the curb on Charles Avenue near Vandalia Street.

Vereecke will serve about 2¼ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Vereecke's criminal history in Minnesota includes a drunken-driving conviction in 2009.

According to the criminal complaint:

Video surveillance images captured Bangert walking about a foot off the curb on Charles, where there is no sidewalk on that side of the road. Vereecke's pickup truck swerved and hit Bangert, sending him flying 60 feet.

Officers soon located Vereecke in the back seat sleeping. Results of testing by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed t his blood alcohol content moments after the crash was 0.278%, about 3 ½ times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Questioned by police the next day, Vereecke said he had been drinking at home on the day of the crash, ran errands, and returned home and drank some more. He said he remembered little about the collision because "[I] shouldn't have really been driving," the complaint quoted him as saying.

