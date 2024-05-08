Fire destroyed a barn in central Minnesota and killed thousands of turkeys inside, officials said Wednesday.
The blaze struck the barn on a farm in Sauk Centre Township in the 39300 block of McCormick Lake Road, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.
The barn, measuring 200 feet long and 64 feet wide, was a total loss, as were the roughly 7,000 turkeys inside when the fire broke out after dark last week, the Sheriff's Office said.
Officials have yet to determine a preliminary cause for the fire.
