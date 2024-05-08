The Indigo Girls have every reason to be bitter. Even in their heyday, the duo got slammed for pretentious lyrics and faced discrimination over their sexual orientation.

The documentary "Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All," now available to stream on Apple TV+, captures many of those hurtful moments. But it's clear that Amy Ray and Emily Saliers never let the haters completely ruin the party. And they're not about to start now.

The folk rockers revel in the memories, even when it means rereading a negative review in the New York Times or grimacing at old hairstyles. They seem particularly buoyant when they hang out in Minnesota, visiting with Winona LaDuke, their partner in seeking environmental justice for Indigenous people (keep your eyes peeled for the quick nod to The Current).

Director Alexandria Bombach chooses not to solicit comments from the duo's peers, focusing instead on fans and friendship. "Life After All" has plenty of music, but the film is more interested in celebrating optimism and bringing viewers one step closer to fine.

Also this week

'The Idea of You'

Jennifer Westfeldt's novel about a mom (Anne Hathaway) who hooks up with the member of a boy band (Nicholas Galitzine) has been sanitized for the screen. In this adaptation, the hunk is 24, not 20; the mom's daughter is also older and less likely to be traumatized by the affair. Those alterations take some of the eyebrow-raising drama out of the story, leaving us with a fairly conventional rom-com with super-polite, somewhat dull lovers. Those who prefer cuteness over controversy won't mind a bit. Prime Video

'2024 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor'

I'm not convinced Kevin Hart has churned out enough memorable movies and stand-up specials to be the 25th recipient of this prestigious award. But you've got to give the comic props for his work ethic and business savvy; he's built an empire out of sheer willpower. This special features highlights from March's ceremonies with tributes from Jerry Seinfeld, Tiffany Haddish, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. Saturday, Netflix

'Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story'

Fans of the Oscar-winning documentary "My Octopus Teacher" may enjoy this even odder tale in which a depressed Scot befriends an otter who relishes the attention. Billy Mail's obsession with his new pal gets a little creepy, especially when it dawns on you that he doesn't seem to have any human friends. The real hero of the story is wife Susan, who sticks by her man even when it's clear that she's taken a back seat to a fish-inhaling mammal. Molly is sort of attractive, but she pales in comparison to the raw beauty of the Shetland Islands. Disney+, Hulu

'Hollywood Con Queen'

If you're not a resident of Tinseltown, you may not be familiar with this scam in which Hargobind Punjabi Tahilramani masqueraded as female studio executives, tricking everyone from actors, writers and photographers into forking over money and engaging in perverted acts. It's not the most dramatic con job, but director Chris Smith keeps you hooked through all three episodes by diving deep into the psyche of Tahilramani, as well as into the stubbornness of the reporter and investigator determined to track him down. Apple TV+



















