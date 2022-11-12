Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Mahtomedi avenged its only loss this season by outlasting previously undefeated St. Thomas Academy for a 20-14 overtime victory Saturday in a Class 5A football state tournament quarterfinal at Woodbury High School.

The fourth-ranked Zephyrs (10-1) advance to the semifinals scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (10-1) beat Mahtomedi 28-14 on Oct. 7.

Zephyrs running back Corey Bohmert, who scored both of his team's touchdowns in regulation, scored on fourth down in overtime.

St. Thomas Academy got its overtime chance but ran for no gain and then a loss. The Cadets followed with two pass attempts, each falling incomplete.