Mahtomedi avenged its only loss this season by outlasting previously undefeated St. Thomas Academy for a 20-14 overtime victory Saturday in a Class 5A football state tournament quarterfinal at Woodbury High School.
The fourth-ranked Zephyrs (10-1) advance to the semifinals scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (10-1) beat Mahtomedi 28-14 on Oct. 7.
Zephyrs running back Corey Bohmert, who scored both of his team's touchdowns in regulation, scored on fourth down in overtime.
St. Thomas Academy got its overtime chance but ran for no gain and then a loss. The Cadets followed with two pass attempts, each falling incomplete.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Cornell holds off Dartmouth 17-13 when last play is OB
Davon Kiser had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Cornell pulled out a 17-13 win over Dartmouth on Saturday when it was ruled the Big Green's reception on the last play was out of the end zone.
Sports
Turner's late TD pass sends UConn past No. 19 Liberty 36-33
Zion Turner came to UConn with dreams of leading the struggling program back into the mix for a bowl. Little did he know it'd happen so fast.
Gophers
Gophers vs. Lehigh will be a Minnesota women's basketball showcase
Lehigh has six Minnesota players on its roster, and the Gophers have 10, with the teams set to meet Sunday at Williams Arena.
Sports
Morse has 22 as James Madison takes down Buffalo 97-62
Vado Morse scored 22 points as James Madison beat Buffalo 97-62 on Saturday.
Sports
Jackson, DiLiello lead Austin Peay past Kennesaw State 31-14
Jevon Jackson scored two touchdowns, Mike DiLiello passed for 204 yards, and Austin Peay defeated Kennesaw State 31-14 on Saturday.