ATHENA AWARDS

Ninety-eight Athena Award winners from Twin Cities metro-area high schools were recognized as top female student-athletes for the 2020-21 school year. There were 55 winners recognized by the Athena Committee in Minneapolis and 43 by the Athena Committee in St. Paul. St. Paul will hold a banquet at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Vadnais Heights Common. Minneapolis will not hold an in-person banquet. The winners by school with their sports and college plans:

MINNEAPOLIS AREA

ANDOVER: Peyton Hemp (hockey, lacrosse, tennis), Minnesota

ANOKA: Reese Dehen (swimming), Ohio State

ARMSTRONG: Ryley Frye (basketball, volleyball), UTEP

BENILDE-ST. MARGARET'S: Taylor Williams (swimming), Missouri

BLAINE: Hailey Studer (softball, volleyball), St. Benedict

BLAKE: Catherine Moe (basketball, soccer), undecided

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON: Isabelle Lynch (basketball, golf, tennis), St. Thomas

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY: Molly Arnold (gymnastics), Utah State

BRECK: Emily Zumwinkle (golf, hockey, tennis), Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER: Nayeli Williams (basketball, soccer, track and field, volleyball), undecided

BURNSVILLE: Morgan Krumwiede (basketball, softball, tennis), MSU Mankato

CHAMPLIN PARK: Chaney Neu (dance, gymnastics), Minnesota

CHANHASSEN: Daisy Lang (softball, swimming), undecided

CHASKA: Kaylee Van Eps (basketball, lacrosse, soccer), Lehigh

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS: Ali Reynolds (soccer, softball), undecided

COON RAPIDS: Megan Schultze (swimming), Rice

COOPER: Andrea Tribble (basketball), Seward County C.C.

DELASALLE: Isabella Benjamin (basketball, soccer, track and field), undecided

EDEN PRAIRIE: Ella Bakken (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field), Augustana

EDINA: Haley Reeck (lacrosse, soccer), Louisville

ELK RIVER: Johanna Langbehn (basketball, track and field, volleyball), St. Thomas

FRIDLEY: Claire Smith (hockey, tennis), St. Cloud State

HOLY ANGELS: Rachel Kawiecki (basketball, football, soccer, softball), Gustavus

HOPKINS: Laci Provenzano (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field), IUPUI

JORDAN: Abby Vizenor (cross-country, track and field), Gustavus

MAPLE GROVE: Jordan Lamker (basketball, golf, soccer, volleyball), St. Thomas

MARANATHA CHRISTIAN: Amber Croonquist (swimming), Denison

MINNEAPOLIS EDISON: Laura Ingalls (soccer, softball), Moberly Area C.C.

MINNEAPOLIS HENRY: Christy Ngo (badminton, volleyball), Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS NORTH: Jenelle Sanner-Robinson (badminton, basketball, volleyball), Augsburg

MINNEAPOLIS ROOSEVELT: Eve Casey (soccer, softball), undecided

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTH: Chloe Olson (football, soccer), Marquette

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTHWEST: Julia Stevens (hockey, lacrosse), Franklin Pierce

MINNEAPOLIS WASHBURN: Megan Twomey (basketball, tennis, track and field), Macalester

MINNEHAHA ACADEMY: Linnea Askegaard (Nordic skiing, soccer, track and field), St. Olaf

MINNETONKA: Rory Guilday (hockey), Cornell

MOUND WESTONKA: Grace Peterson (hockey, lacrosse, tennis), Navy

ORONO: Camille Kuznik (golf, Alpine skiing), Wisconsin

OSSEO: Anna Corona (basketball, golf, soccer), Art Institute of Chicago

PARK CENTER: Adalia McKenzie (basketball), Illinois

PRIOR LAKE: Payton Bloedow (hockey, lacrosse, soccer), Stony Brook

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY: Anna Sanchez (Nordic skiing, soccer), undecided

RICHFIELD: Bella Jurewicz (cross-country, Nordic skiing, softball, tennis), undecided

ROCKFORD: Ellie Sather (basketball, cross-country, softball, track and field), Colorado Christian

ROGERS: Emma Rooks (hockey, softball, tennis), St. Benedict

SHAKOPEE: Joie Fittante (softball), East Carolina

SPRING LAKE PARK: Madi Ngene (basketball, lacrosse, soccer), undecided

ST. ANTHONY: Sitotaw Dahl (basketball, cross-country, soccer, track and field), Iowa State

ST. FRANCIS: Alexandra Frank (gymnastics, tennis, track and field), Minnesota

ST. LOUIS PARK: Erin Brousseau (cross-country, hockey, lacrosse), Syracuse

TOTINO-GRACE: Emilie Meyer (basketball, cross-country, track and field), Drake

WACONIA: Adelyne Salzer (basketball), Iona

WATERTOWN-MAYER: Maggie Czinano (basketball, soccer, track and field), Minnesota

WAYZATA: Jenna Johnson (basketball), Utah

ZIMMERMAN: Miranda Schwieger (gymnastics, soccer), Wisconsin-Eau Claire

ST. PAUL AREA

APPLE VALLEY: Jenna Nyblom (basketball, soccer), Northern Iowa

CENTENNIAL: Khyah Harper (soccer), Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKES: Grace DeVries (golf, hockey, tennis), Middlebury

CONCORDIA ACADEMY: Kira Fallert (track and field, volleyball), Northern Iowa

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL: Carly Sullivan (dance, lacrosse), undecided

EAGAN: Kennedi Orr (volleyball), Nebraska

EAST RIDGE: Lily Warmuth (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field), North Dakota

EASTVIEW: Cassidy Carson (basketball, golf), South Dakota

FARMINGTON: Sophie Hart (basketball, cross-country, track and field, volleyball), North Carolina St.

FOREST LAKE: Logan Anderson (basketball, softball), Winona St.

HASTINGS: Linnea Urban (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field), St. Scholastica

HENRY SIBLEY: Caroline Anderson (basketball, track and field), St. Thomas

HILL-MURRAY: Lorelai VanGuilder (hockey, lacrosse, tennis), Marquette

IRONDALE: Megan Ellingson (cross-country, hockey, tennis, track and field), undecided

LAKEVILLE NORTH: Skylar Vetter (golf, hockey), Minnesota

LAKEVILLE SOUTH: Teagan Starkey (track and field, volleyball), Concordia (St. Paul)

MAHTOMEDI: Erika Broten (hockey, soccer), Hamline

MOUNDS PARK ACADEMY: Izzy Quam (cross-country, Nordic skiing, soccer, track and field), undecided

MOUNDS VIEW: Abigail Thompson (hockey, softball, volleyball), undecided

NEW LIFE ACADEMY: Bethany Brocker (basketball, soccer), Northwestern (St. Paul)

NORTH BRANCH: Paige Bauer (gymnastics, soccer, track and field), MSU Mankato

NORTH ST. PAUL: Jenna Rubbelke (basketball, softball, tennis, volleyball), Hamline

PARK OF COTTAGE GROVE: Shauna Miller (hockey, lacrosse, soccer), St. Benedict

RANDOLPH: Megan Erickson (basketball, softball, volleyball), undecided

ROSEMOUNT: Kenzie Jacobson (soccer, track and field), Wisconsin

ROSEVILLE: Tamia Ugass (basketball, track and field, volleyball), LSU

ST. AGNES: Brigid Boyle (basketball, softball, volleyball), Wayne State

ST. PAUL ACADEMY: Erin Cray Magnuson (hockey, lacrosse, soccer), Whitman

ST. PAUL CENTRAL: Nora Barnard (Nordic skiing, track and field), undecided

ST. PAUL COMO PARK: Morgan Nichols (basketball, Nordic skiing, softball, tennis, volleyball), W. Washington

ST. PAUL HARDING: Alisia Lemmons (badminton, basketball, cross-country, soccer, volleyball), undecided

ST. PAUL HIGHLAND PARK: Celeste Alden (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field), undecided

ST. PAUL HUMBOLDT: Nadiya Deloye-Romero (softball, volleyball), undecided

ST. PAUL JOHNSON: Song Yang (badminton, tennis, volleyball), St. Catherine

ST. PAUL WASHINGTON: Meesun Huab Muas Vang (badminton, basketball, softball, tennis), undecided

SIMLEY: Zoe Boughton (hockey, soccer, track and field), Northern State

SOUTH ST. PAUL: Makenna Deering (hockey, soccer, track and field), Bemidji State

STILLWATER: Analee Weaver (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field), BYU

TARTAN: Alyssa Ettlinger (hockey, lacrosse, tennis), Minnesota

TWIN CITIES ACADEMY/GRS: Naomi Larkin (archery, basketball, softball), St. Olaf

VISITATION: Margaret Dalseth (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field), undecided

WHITE BEAR LAKE: Natalie Andres (basketball, cross-country, track and field), Wisconsin-La Crosse

WOODBURY: Michelle Yang (golf), undecided