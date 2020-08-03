Lewis Thorpe will start for the Twins tonight (7:10, FSN) as they begin a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first two games are at Target Field, then the teams will play in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Thursday.

The lineup features catcher Mitch Garver leading off. Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco get a rest, and Josh Donaldson (calf) is still out.

Thorpe has made two relief appearances this season. The Twins are suddenly without a set rotation because Homer Bailey and Jake Odorizzi are out; Rich Hill's next start is also in question.

The Twins (7-2) took three of four against Cleveland to assume a two-game lead in the American League Central. More importantly, they haven't had games affected by COVID-19 positive tests. Yet.

Here's the Twins lineup against lefthander Derek Holland:

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Miguel Sano, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Jake Cave, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Ehire Adrianza, SS