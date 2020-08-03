All games on FSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

TWO-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP Derek Holland (0-0, 3.18) vs. LHP Lewis Thorpe (0-0, 0.00)

Tuesday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Musgrove (0-2, 4.76) vs. TBA

TWO-GAME SERIES AT PNC PARK

Wednesday, 6:05 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Trevor Williams (0-2, 5.40)

Thursday, 12:35 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA

Pittsburgh update

Pittsburgh lost its fourth in a row Sunday and has been outscored 42-30. … The Pirates entered Sunday batting .178 as a team with a .242 on-base percentage. Both ranked 30th in the majors. … New manager Derek Shelton spent the past two seasons as Twins bench coach, working both under Paul Molitor and Rocco Baldelli. … Two ex-Twins are on the roster: C John Ryan Murphy and LHP Nik Turley. Also present is RHP Nick Burdi, who spent four seasons in the Twins organization before being selected by Pittsburgh in the 2017 Rule 5 draft. Burdi owns the Pirates’ only save of the season … Holland is 3-7 with a 5.56 ERA in 14 career games (13 starts) vs. the Twins and has given up 14 home runs in 68 innings. … Musgrove gave up four runs in five innings in his only career start (2017) against the Twins. Williams has never faced Minnesota.

Twins update

This home-and-home series begins a stretch of seven consecutive games against the teams in last place in the NL and AL Central. … The Twins are 19-13 all-time vs. the Pirates (9-7 in Pittsburgh, 10-6 in Minneapolis) and are 7-3 at PNC Park but just 2-2 at Target Field. … The Twins are 2-0 vs. the NL this year, having swept two games from the Cardinals last week to open this eight-game homestand. Since 2009, they have posted a winning record in interleague play only once, going 13-7 in 2017. …Twins starting pitchers have a combined 2.77 ERA, fourth best in the majors entering Sunday. … DH Nelson Cruz has an AL-high 12 RBI. … The Twins have yet to hit a triple, losing one via replay Sunday, or steal a base, with Byron Buxton caught Saturday and Jorge Polanco caught Sunday.

Phil Miller