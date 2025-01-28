The perfect hot dish recipe for when you’re on the go

In a large deep skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat and sauté the mushrooms, seasoning with a little salt and pepper until they have released their juices and begin to brown, about 12 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Whisk in the wine and cook to reduce slightly, about 1 more minute. Whisk in the stock, increase the heat and bring to a boil and cook until the stock has reduced by half. Whisk in the chunks of cream cheese, then fold in the turkey, peas, parsley and half of the cheese and half of the peppers. Add the drained pasta and toss with tongs to combine. Taste and adjust the seasonings.