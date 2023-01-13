A lawsuit against two Minneapolis police officers alleges that they shoved a nonviolent protester to the ground, causing a traumatic brain injury and thousands of dollars in medical bills.

Minneapolis-based Newmark Storms Dworak law firm filed the suit Thursday, alleging that officers Nicholas Anderson and Andrew Ruden violated the civil rights of 46-year-old Amy Bligh during a protest on June 4, 2021.

According to the lawsuit, Bligh, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor, was protesting the death of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. — a 32-year-old father who was shot and killed by members of a U.S. marshals task force during an arrest attempt after they say he showed a gun.

Bligh was at the demonstration with about $300 worth of pizza and water bottles for protesters when Minneapolis police officers arrived. They moved her and other protesters back, cutting Bligh off from the food and drink she brought. Bligh backed away and asked officers if she could get her things, but she was ignored and pushed back, according to the complaint.

Bligh complied and continued to walk away from officers when she turned around to address them. Anderson and Ruden reportedly pushed her in the chest or upper arms, causing her to fall backward and hit her head, "knocking her unconscious and leaving her bleeding in the street."

The lawsuit claims that she made "no threatening moves whatsoever" before being shoved, despite police reports from Anderson and Ruben claiming that she raised her right hand in a fist and appeared threatening to them.

She was unconscious for five minutes, and was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and laceration to her scalp that required around a dozen staples. Bligh was released from HCMC after two days, but she made numerous follow-up appointments with occupational therapists and physical therapists.

At that time she was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment affecting her memory.

The suit asks for a jury trial to reclaim damages compensating for her injuries, which could be more than $23,000 in medical bills, as well as punitive damages in an amount that would be decided by a jury.

The lawsuit is among many alleging MPD misconduct against protesters in the wake of police deaths, several of which have resulted in payouts.

In October the Minneapolis City Council awarded 12 protesters a total of more than $700,000 for unreasonable and excessive force by police in 2020. Officers reportedly targeted them with tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as they protested during the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

The city also paid $2.4 million to protester Soren Stevenson whose eye was struck by a 40mm blunt impact projectile fired by police. After being awarded his settlement, Stevenson asked that Minneapolis police improve transparency and accountability.

City spokesman Casper Hill said the City Attorney's Office just learned of the lawsuit and is reviewing the complaint.

Minneapolis police spokesman Brian Feintech did not confirm whether Anderson and Ruden were still on the force or their current status. Feintech added that MPD has no comment on the lawsuit.