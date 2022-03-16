A 27-year-old Minneapolis man who lost his eye when he was struck by a non-lethal projectile fired by Minneapolis police during a demonstration after George Floyd was killed will receive $2.4 million as a result of a U.S. District court judgment against the city.

And the cost to the city will rise even higher: it will also pay attorneys' fees, which will be set by the court and have yet to be determined. Attorneys for the injured man, Soren Stevenson, said Wednesday they will seek legal fees of $1 million or more.

The $2.4 million figure was arrived at following a settlement conference, according to court records. By agreeing to pay the $2.4 million, the city said in a court document that it is not admitting liability and and denies the validity of Stevenson's claims.

The suit named as defendants the Minneapolis officer who allegedly fired the projectile, Benjamin Bauer, and police supervisors Matthew Severance and Ryan McCann.

Stevenson was struck while standing with a group of other protesters on a closed ramp near Interstate 35W and University Avenue on the evening of May 31, 2020, before the declared 8 p.m. curfew. He said he heard no order to disperse.

"I did not riot, I did not vandalize, I caused no damage to people or property, did not even disobey police orders," said Stevenson at a news conference.

He had joined the protest following the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who held his knee across Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin is serving a sentence of more than 22 years in prison.

As a result of his injury, Stevenson suffered extensive damage to his facial bones, and his left eye was removed. A prosthetic eye was implanted and he now wears an eye patch.

Stevenson, who had recently graduated with a master's degree from the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, is currently a real estate development officer working for a co-op developer.