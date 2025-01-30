Lawsuit alleges Red Cow served meat tainted with E. coli that left three Minnesotans hospitalized

“E. coli is an invisible pathogen so people can’t protect themselves; we rely on the food supplier to keep it safe and, of course, the restaurant as well to thoroughly cook it,” said Eric Hageman, the attorney representing the plaintiffs. “It’s really both entities [Red Cow and Wolverine] that share responsibly in a situation like this. That’s what’s so scary about it for consumers is there’s nothing we can do to protect ourselves and we’re wholly reliant on these other entities to follow the rules.”