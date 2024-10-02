From Opinion: Last night’s debate: an impressive performance, a questionable reality and a tiger bite at the end

Vance, who previously pivoted far to the right on abortion, on Tuesday night mentioned a friend of his who had an abortion, and he expressed compassion and a desire for cooperation on issues like gun violence and housing reform. But Vance is running with Donald Trump, and by the end of the night, when Vance refused to admit that Trump lost the 2020 election, it was clear any claim toward compromise was a hollow farce. Vance had to demonstrate total fidelity toward his party’s unquestioned leader. Unlike his predecessor, Mike Pence, Vance left no doubt that he’d be willing to betray democracy in order to satisfy Trump’s need for absolute power.