Hassani Dotson's right-footed strike in the 94th minute saved Minnesota United a 2-2 draw with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.

Known for his "bangers" — powerful long shots for goals — Dotson delivered one of sorts from just inside the 18-yard box when his team needed it most.

Dotson's goal came from a desperation crossing pass from second-half sub Jan Gregus just as stoppage time was running out.

Loons coach Adrian Heath afterward praised his team's "commitment" and "determination" and relentless to run forward and get a final goal so late in the game.

"Overall, I'm delighted for the guys," he said in his postgame TV incredible. "Hassani. Once he gets in and around the box, he's a fantastic striker of the ball."'

Until then, they trailed 2-1 after LAFC defender Tristan Blackmon's go-ahead header goal in the 78th minute.

Blackmon's goal — his first of the season — came off on a left-side corner kick when he rose up and directed a ball that had passed over a scrum of players at goal's front all trying to get their heads on it.

Minnesota United keeper Tyler Miller didn't have a chance on a night his team lost with him in goal for only the second time since Miller joined the Loons before the 2020 season.

LAFC star Carlos Vela's 40th minute goal on the counterattack was the game's only goal until Loons playmaking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso turned scorer with a gorgeous goal in the 49th minute.

Reynoso was subbed out in the second half when Blackmon scored his winning goal after Heath sent Gregus, Juan Agudelo and Ozzie Alonso into the game.

The Loons were denied the tying goal in stoppage time when LAFC keeper Tomas Romero stopped Dotson and Ethan Finlay consecutively.

Vela's goal was his fifth this season. It came after Loons starting right back Romain Metanire's careless pass near midfield became a turnover that LAFC quickly turned the other way.

Loons defender Bakaye Dibassy couldn't muscle Vela off the ball on a full run and he used his right foot to chip the ball over Miller. He came off his line, but found himself swiping at the ball as it went by his head.

Vela's goal came after he almost scored with a curling left-foot shot in the second minute that went just wide of the far, left post.

Reynoso tied the game with a sliding left-footed shot — his naturally dominant foot — from the left side aimed for the goal's far side that LAFC defender Marco Farfan couldn't knock him off and that Romero couldn't reach.

Playing their second game among three in eight days, the Loons shuffled their lineup on a night when defender Michael Boxall and left-side attacker Franco Fragapane remained out because of injuries.

Loons coach Adrian Heath removed striker Adrien Hunou from the starting 11 and inserted Finlay into a front three that included Reynoso and attacker Robin Lod for the injured Fragapane.

Jacori Hayes rather than designated player Gregus started in the central midfield with Dotson and Wil Trapp while Brent Kallman started in Boxall's center-back spot. Gregus subbed for Hayes in the 67th minute.

The Loons played the rest of the way without starting right back Chase Gasper after the first 16 minutes, when he went down on the turf holding his left hip area before he left the game. Until then, he was the only Loon who had played every minute so far this season.

Gasper was replaced by DJ Taylor, who played right back admirably when Romain Metanire went to France to get his U.S. green card.

LAFC played on after it traded midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye Wednesday in a blockbuster deal with Colorado for $1 million in general-allocation money (GAM). It sold high on a player it developed from a USL Championship player from Louisville to a MLS All Star.

Miller returned to Los Angeles and Banc of California stadium for the first time sine LAFC traded him to Minnesota in January 2020. They made the deal after they were unable to re-sign MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Vito Mannone.

"We were pleased, delighted to get him for sure," Heath said. "He's obviously going back to his club where he did really, really well for them. I'm sure it's a big game for him, a special game."

Miller started in goal for much of his two seasons for an expansion LAFC team that spent big money in a big market and set MLS records in its second season for points in a season, goal differential and tied for most goals in a season.

It did so in a second season when LAFC also won the league's Supporter's Shield, but lost to Seattle in the Western Conference final.

Miller has been in goal for just one loss in his two seasons in Minnesota, including his first one a year ago ended after just five games because of hip surgeries. The Loons went 3-0-2 with him as starter in that 2020 season before it ended prematurely after the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando that restarted a MLS season halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are 6-1-3 since he became starter after his team started this season 0-4 with Dayne St. Clair as starter. That's 9-1-5 as starter in those two seasons.

"He has been terrific," Heath said. "Let's hope it continues."

Miller called his time in L.A. an "amazing experience" and called LAFC a "special club."

He knew what to expect Wednesday from his two seasons there. "The crowd will be 15 minutes later because of the L.A. traffic," Miller said. "That's what it always is. Then it'll fill up and it will be rocking."

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.