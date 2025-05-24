Kyle Larson to start on front row at Coca-Cola 600 alongside pole sitter Chase Briscoe

CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Briscoe won the pole Saturday for the Coca-Cola 600 and will start on the front row for NASCAR's longest and most grueling race alongside Kyle Larson.
Briscoe, driving the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, turned a lap of 182.852 mph on the 1 1/2-mile oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway to edge out Larson, who plans to arrive at the track about an hour before the race Sunday night after completing the Indianapolis 500.
''It's going to be great to start up front,'' Briscoe said. ''Adding that No. 1 pit stall, and to be able to race in clean air is huge.''
Briscoe comes in with four top-five finishes in the Cup Series this year, but has yet to win a race.
He also won the Daytona 500 pole earlier this year.
''It's pretty wild, really,'' Briscoe said. ''I never thought I would get to run a Truck Series race let alone lead the way at two crown jewel events.''
William Byron, who signed a four-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports on Friday, celebrated by turning a lap of 182.642 and will start third, followed by Chris Buescher and AJ Allmendinger. Rounding out the top 10 will be John Nemechek, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Alex Bowman and defending race champion Christopher Bell.
Briscoe knows winning the Coca-Cola 600 pole does not necessarily guarantee success, particularly in such a long race.