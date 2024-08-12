Minneapolis illustrator brings diversity to design to ‘celebrate Afro beauty and resilience’

While I was in college and majoring in graphic design [at Concordia University in St. Paul], I just really wanted to see more representation so whenever we would have a book, whenever there was a video, whenever there was an event, whenever there was a visiting studio, I was always looking for people of color designers in particular. And once I graduated, I really wanted to work for a company that was Black-owned or be around other designers or people of color. It was just difficult [to find them]. It was difficult in school, and it was difficult when I got out. Besides trying to evoke something that feels positive is showing that representation. Through my person-filled artwork and products I get to celebrate that Afro beauty and resilience. While I’m partnering with companies, I definitely try to uplift and show diversity because I understand the importance of representation and how it feels when you don’t see yourself out there.