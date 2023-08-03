Six hundred Kowalski's Markets west metro workers who were slated to walk off the job Friday morning instead overwhelmingly ratified a two-year contract with $2 to $4 hourly pay increases by spring 2025.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 announced the voting results Wednesday night. "I'm so happy that my coworkers and I are getting the raises we fought for," Kim Cizl, a bargaining committee member who works at the Kowalski's deli on Hennepin, said in a press release.

At the lower end of the scales, a store retail specialist started at an hourly wage of $13.25, going up to $20.30 after five years, according to the previous contract on the union's website that expired March 5. Full-time food handlers and pharmacy employees started at $15.45 per hour, going up to $26.83 an hour after five years.

The contract ratified Wednesday offers pay equity measures and expands 401(k) access to all union members at Kowalski's and secures increased contributions. Union members were also able to secure their own union health care plan versus going to the grocer's plan and will not have to pay contributions for two years.

Mike Oase, Kowalski's chief operating officer, said last week that he was "happy" to announce the agreement that included a commitment by both sides to improve health care costs and benefits.

After reaching a tentative agreement last week, Local 663 had called off the strike that would have started Friday at the Hennepin, Lyndale and Parkview stores in Minneapolis, and locations in Eagan, Eden Prairie and Excelsior.

Both the union and Kowalski's Markets filed unfair labor practices charges against one another with the National Labor Relations Board but said they would withdraw their charges after reaching agreement.

The same union represented 2,500 Lunds & Byerlys workers who came to an agreement without having to follow through on plans to strike ahead of July 4. Local 663 also came to an eleventh-hour agreement with Cub that averted a strike by 3,300 employees ahead of Easter. The union had made and dropped unfair labor practice charges in both cases.