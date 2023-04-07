Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Employees will be on the job at Cub Foods stores in the Twin Cities this weekend after reaching a tentative agreement that would provide raises of $2.50 to $3.50 an hour by spring of 2024.

Workers had called for a strike to begin at 5:30 a.m. Friday at 33 Cub stores, but called it off just hours before they were to walk off the job, according to an announcement from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663, which represents about 3,000 employees.

In addition, about 300 part-time employees will be upgraded to full time.

"What we have done, is we have re-written the history, and the future, for 3,000 souls and countless ahead of us," said Pam Wilson, a head customer service manager at Cub Foods store in Eagan. "We are a more powerful union now, and we are only going to continue to build our power together."

Union members had been working without a contract since March 4. This week, members said they would stage a work stoppage Friday and Saturday of Easter weekend. More than 94% of workers authorized union leaders to call an Unfair Labor Practices strike.

Cub is owned by United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

Workers will vote on the contract starting Tuesday.