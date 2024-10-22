The captain of industrial powerhouse 3M says the manufacturer is charting the right course after a summer of strong profits.
‘Momentum in the water’ as 3M profits top expectations
The company raised its outlook for the rest of year on Tuesday.
“This is a ship that has to take time to turn,” 3M CEO Bill Brown said. “All of this is momentum in the water.”
Maplewood-based 3M beat Wall Street expectations for its most recent quarter, and the company upped its financial forecast for the rest of the year.
Brown said there’s more to be done on the three priorities he’s emphasized since taking the helm in May — sales growth, supply chain improvements and smart spending — but the third quarter “positions us well to deliver a strong finish to the year.”
The company is hiring more engineers and putting R&D dollars back into new product development to make good on Brown’s pledge to push more innovation onto shelves. New product launches are up 10% over last year and will accelerate into next year and beyond, he said.
“We also have to get better at selling what’s on the market today,” and ensuring that it can reach customers, Brown said. That’s an issue that has slowly improved this year.
“We’ve lost business because we don’t have product ready to go,” he said.
Sales grew less than 1% to $6.3 billion for the quarter that ended in September, and the company now expects to finish the year with annual sales about 1% above 2023 and adjusted earnings per share of $7.20 to $7.30.
3M reported a $1.3 billion profit, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.98 topped analyst estimates by 8 cents and rose 18% from last year.
Revenue growth “is going to be a longer-term story,” Brown said. “Growth is going to take some time, and it will be around innovation. We’ve taken the right steps.”
“We need to refocus the company around growth and reinvigorating innovation,” Brown said. “It’s hard to do that when we’re off-site five days a week.”
