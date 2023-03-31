Members of Minnesota's Congressional delegation will be in the west central town of Raymond on Friday to tour the site where a train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed, caught fire and forced residents to evacuate.

Democratic U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Republican U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach will meet with Raymond Mayor Adrell Tensen and local emergency management officials before taking a bus tour to the site of the crash on the west end of the town of about 800 residents.

Klobuchar and Smith are cosponsors of the Railway Safety Act, which would improve rail safety by enhancing safety procedures and inspections for trains carrying hazardous materials, requiring two person crews aboard every train, and increasing penalties for rail companies when wrongdoing occurs.

Also on Friday, officials from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived on the scene to begin looking into what caused 22 cars to jump the BNSF track just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators will examine the integrity of the cars involved, the track and document the scene to determine what happened, why it happened, and what actions need to be taken to prevent it from happening again, said NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway.

"I suspect they will be on scene for about 3 to 4 days, give or take," he said, noting that a final determination could take 12 to 24 months.

Environmental Protection Agency officials were also on the scene Friday to monitor air quality and other health concerns. Testing on Thursday found no significant threats, said spokeswoman Rachel Linduska.

No hazmat team was dispatched, but the State Fire Marshal division sent a fire service specialist to the scene to provide additional water to help extinguish the fire, said Amber Schindeldecker, spokeswoman for state Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Firefighters and first responders from 28 agencies have responded to the scene where small fires still burned Friday, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said.

On Thursday, nearly all of the town's residents were forced out of their homes after the derailment. Many were taken a school and church in Prinsburg, about 8 miles away. By midday, the evacuation order was lifted and they were allowed to return home.

Christine O'Leary, who lives less than a block from the derailment, was in a deep sleep when her dogs started barking and firefighters pounded on her door. She packed up her two young children and drove to Montevideo to stay with a friend.

"I put my hands over my head and said, 'This can't be happening,'" she said. "I wondered if something like this would happen."

While back home, getting in and out of Raymond remains a challenge. The main road in and out of town, Hwy. 23, was shut down between Chippewa County Road 1 and Kandiyohi County Road 1, and it was not expected to reopen until late Friday.

The derailment in Raymond comes after several other incidents across the country in recent weeks, including the high-profile crash in East Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Feb. 3.

There were at least 1,164 train derailments across the country last year, according to data from the Federal Railroad Administration.