When state lawmakers crafted a freight safety bill after February's Norfolk Southern rail crash in East Palestine, Ohio, they never knew the issue would take on new urgency following Thursday's train derailment in Raymond, Minn.

The Minnesota Senate Transportation Committee will hold a hearing Friday afternoon at the State Capitol on a safety bill that would bolster the state's emergency preparedness should a rail accident occur — again.

Twenty-two cars on a 117-car train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed in the west-central Minnesota town and caught fire, causing Raymond's 800 residents to evacuate their homes. They were cleared to return home by midday on Thursday.

The accident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

"We've been warning everyone for many years that something like this could occur," said Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, chair of the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee, and a longtime rail safety advocate. "We clearly need much better emergency protocols for freight railroads."

A companion bill is expected to be introduced Monday in the House.

The Senate bill beefs up the state's emergency preparedness laws, expands training requirements for emergency managers and incident commanders, provides a timeline for railroads to respond to an incident involving the transport of oil or hazadous substances and adds two state rail safety inspectors, among other provisions. Much of the cost associated with the bill would be paid by railroads and pipeline companies.

The Senate bill's authors are Sen. Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, and Sen. Scott Dibble and Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, both DFL-Minneapolis.

"We can't trust [railroads] to keep us safe," Hornstein said.

The bill would require railroads to contact local emergency officials within 15 minutes of an incident involving oil or hazardous materials, and provide information about any substances released. Within an hour, a railroad employee must be available to assist and "deploy all necessary response resources of the railroad," according to the bill.

Railroads and pipeline companies would be assessed $4 million a year for the enhanced oversight, with rail companies contributing 70% of that amount. Of that amount, $140,000 would pay for extra staffing at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) currently has six rail safety inspectors, according to spokesman Jake Loesch. He said railroads are considered private infrastructure, so rail companies are responsible for inspecting and maintaining them.

"Our staff work to ensure railroad compliance with federal and state regulations, and will be coordinating with the federal agencies — NTSB and the FRA — that are leading the investigation," he said.

Hornstein said the bills came up following the high-profile crash in Ohio, where a train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Feb. 3. According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there were at least 1,164 train derailments across the country last year — on average, about three derailments a day.

Concern over the Ohio derailment spurred a bipartisan bill in Washington, D.C., to be introduced in the U.S. Senate called the Railway Safety Act. Democratic President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill into law, but the legislation has not passed out of the Senate.

The offices of Democratic U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith said Thursday they are co-sponsoring the legislation. Klobuchar noted in an interview that the bill would mean enhanced safety procedures for trains that carry hazardous materials, a two-person crew minimum and increased civil penalties over crashes.

This is a developing story. Check back with www.startribune.com for updates.