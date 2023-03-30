A BNSF train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in the west-central Minnesota town of Raymond early Thursday, and residents living near the scene were being evacuated, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said.

More than 20 cars jumped the tracks on the west side of the community about 110 miles west of the Twin Cities just after 1 a.m., said Lena Kent, a spokesperson for the railroad.

No injuries were reported and BNSF is sending a team to the scene assess the situation, she added.

Scores of first responders from several agencies rushed to the scene and residents living with a half-mile of the crash were instructed to leave their homes. Those needing shelter were directed to go to the Central Minnesota Christian School in nearby Prinsburg, Minn., said Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson said.

The Red Cross was also on the scene.

No travel was advised within the city of about 800 people while the large fire was being contained and extinguished, he said.

Hwy. 23, a major route into the town, has been closed between Kandiyohi County Road 1 and Chippewa County Road 1, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

This is a developing story. Check back with Star Tribune.com for more details