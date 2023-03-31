The Twin Cities and much of the southern Minnesota is about to get smacked with up to a half a foot of snow or more, and it's not an April Fool's Day joke.

A winter storm warning goes into effect Friday afternoon, and 5 to 8 inches of heavy wet snow is expected to fall in the metro by the time the calendar turns to April on Saturday morning. Heavier amounts are predicted across far western Minnesota and western Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

Blizzard warnings have been posted western Minnesota, and thunderstorms that could produce hail and tornadoes are possible in the southeastern corner of the state before snow arrives Friday night, the Weather Service said.

"Remain weather-aware going into your Friday night," the .Weather Service warned.

The wide range of weather comes as a complex storm system moves out of the Rocky Mountains into the Central Plains. Rain will turn to snow by Friday afternoon and could fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour. Snowfall amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swath from the Morris and Canby areas in western Minnesota through the through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.

With winds howling at up to 50 mph., blizzard conditions are likely west of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the I-35 corridor, the Weather service added.

"Hazardous travel conditions are expected," the Weather Prediction Center said, with roads becoming snow-covered and visibility dropping to near zero.

Precipitation will start off as rain and switch over to snow by early Friday afternoon across western Minnesota. Some freezing rain could also mix in as temperatures hover around the 32-degree mark, the Weather Service said.

All modes of severe weather — thunderstorms, hail, wind, and an isolated tornado — are possible across extreme southern and southeastern Minnesota between 4 and 8 p.m. Friday before an inch to 7 inches of snow falls overnight along the I-90 corridor.

"Thunderstorm activity ... could shift and affect totals," the Weather Service said. "That is why the snowfall ranges are large across the region."

But any snow that falls will push the Twin Cities up the list of the snowiest winters of all time. As of Friday morning, the metro had picked up 81.2 inches of snow for the season, the eighth highest total since records have been kept. Next on the list is the 81.3 inches that fell in 1961-62. The metro needs only 5 inches of snow to move into the No. 5 slot, the Minnesota Climatology Office said.

A taste spring is tap for Sunday as temperatures will flirt with the first 50-degree reading of the season. But it will be short-lived. Another system could bring more rain and snow from late Monday to Wednesday, the Weather Service said.