LOS ANGELES — The Wild finished yet another game down a forward, but this time injury wasn't the reason why.

Kirill Kaprizov was ejected late in the second period after cross-checking the Kings' Drew Doughty in the face, a whack that could receive further discipline from the NHL, and the shorthanded Wild were blanked 1-0 on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena to suffer back-to-back shutouts at the beginning of a three-game road trip.

Their goalless drought is up to 123 minutes, 8 seconds.

Los Angeles' Gabriel Vilardi broke the stalemate with 6:03 remaining in the third period, one-timing an Anze Kopitar feed into the net.

When these teams faced off in the Wild's second game of the season, they combined for 13 goals — a 7-6 track meet that the Kings won.

In Round 2, the opposite happened.

Neither side scored through two periods, with the Wild managing just three shots in the first period and going 14:39 in between Nos. 2 and 3. By the midway point, they were still in single digits.

At the other end, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was sharp, fending off 10 shots by Los Angeles in the first and another nine in the second.

He was especially clutch on the penalty kill, which survived three Kings power plays before the unit's biggest test of the night.

With 5:12 left in the second, Kaprizov was assessed a major and match penalty for the high stick to Doughty.

Before that, the two were tangled up in a board battle that saw Kaprizov get taken down to the ice by Doughty, but the play wasn't whistled down.

A match penalty is called against a player "who deliberately attempts to injure or who deliberately injures an opponent in any manner," according to the NHL rulebook. As a result, Kaprizov is automatically suspended pending a league review.

With the Wild back in action Wednesday at Anaheim, a decision is expected before that game.

It's possible the winger doesn't receive any additional punishment. Kaprizov has no suspension history in his NHL career.

Already, the Wild are without forwards Brandon Duhaime, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman because of upper-body injuries. Jordan Greenway did return against the Kings after missing seven games with a shoulder injury. Foligno is on the trip, which concludes Friday at Seattle.

After Kaprizov exited, Los Angeles received a five-minute power play but failed to convert.

Again, credit Fleury, who stopped four shots, but the Wild penalty killers were also locked in; they blocked six shots, with captain Jared Spurgeon getting in front of two pucks near the end of the Kings' advantage. The Wild ended the night with 22 blocks compared with 11 for Los Angeles.

The Kings went 0-for-4 on the power play. The Wild weren't awarded their first (and only) power play until late in the second period.

But like their 5-on-5 play, the Wild didn't generate much pressure during the opportunity and racked up 22 shots — this after they recorded a season-low 21 last Thursday in a 4-0 loss to the Kraken. Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick picked up his first shutout of the season, while Fleury posted 29 saves.

Not since the waning minutes of the third period of a 4-1 win vs. the Canadiens on Nov. 1 have the Wild scored, a goal by Matt Boldy.