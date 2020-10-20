When the NWHL’s Isobel Cup championship game between the Whitecaps and Boston Pride was first postponed in March and then canceled in May, Minnesota veteran Winny Brodt Brown thought out loud about the possibility of returning for another season.

“Now without a finish, I might have to, right?’’ the 42-year-old team captain said.

Turns out, she’ll be back on the Tria Rink ice.

The Whitecaps on Tuesday announced that Brodt Brown, the former Roseville High School and Gophers star, will return for the 2020-21 season. Joining Brodt Brown in re-signing with the 2019 NWHL champions are defender Lisa Martinson and forward Stephanie Anderson.

“After a long break, I am really looking forward to getting back on the ice with my teammates and coaches,’’ Brodt Brown said in a statement.

Brodt Brown had five assists in 20 games last season as the Whitecaps posted a 17-5-2 record, second only to Boston’s 23-1 mark. Anderson had four goals and six assists in 22 games last season, while Martinson had one goal and seven assists and was a plus-17 in 18 games.

The NWHL will start its 20-game season in January.