9 p.m. at Anaheim Ducks • Honda Center • TNT, 100.3-FM
Wild update: The Wild went 3-0 vs. the Ducks last season. RW Mats Zuccarello had a team-high five points in the season series. C Sam Steel signed with the Wild in the offseason after playing four seasons with Anaheim. Steel, who was drafted 30th overall by the Ducks in 2016, had 24 goals and 41 points for 65 points in 197 games for Anaheim. This is the Wild's second of 12 back-to-backs this season.
Ducks update: The Ducks have been idle since Sunday, when they fell 5-3 to the Panthers. That dropped them to 4-8-1. On home ice, Anaheim is 2-2. RW Troy Terry has a team-high 12 points. C Trevor Zegras leads the Ducks in goals with seven.
