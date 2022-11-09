GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Gabriel Vilardi, Kings: The winger broke a 0-0 tie in the third period.
2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goalie made 29 saves.
3. Anze Kopitar, Kings: The captain set up the game-winning goal.
By the numbers
0 Goals for the Wild in 123 minutes, 8 seconds.
1 Match penalty against the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov, who was ejected for cross-checking the Kings' Drew Doughty in the face.
22 Blocked shots by the Wild.
Wild
Kaprizov ejected in Wild's 1-0 loss to Kings
The winger was booted late in the second period after cross-checking the Kings' Drew Doughty in the face, a whack that could receive further discipline from the NHL.
Sports
Vilardi, Quick carry Kings to 1-0 win over Wild
Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night.
Business
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting, shooting down initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry.
Sports
American Brittney Griner moved to a penal colony in Russia
The jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday.
Colleges
Georgia is new CFP No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Michigan, TCU
The Bulldogs' rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.