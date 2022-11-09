Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Gabriel Vilardi, Kings: The winger broke a 0-0 tie in the third period.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goalie made 29 saves.

3. Anze Kopitar, Kings: The captain set up the game-winning goal.

By the numbers

0 Goals for the Wild in 123 minutes, 8 seconds.

1 Match penalty against the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov, who was ejected for cross-checking the Kings' Drew Doughty in the face.

22 Blocked shots by the Wild.