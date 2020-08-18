The Twins gave up top prospect Brusdar Graterol in the offseason, trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers for starter Kenta Maeda.

Graterol, 21, has been a regular reliever for the National League West-leading Dodgers, appearing in 10 games with so-so success. He's 0-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 0.931 WHIP.

Maeda, meanwhile, is 3-0 in four starts with a 2.66 ERA and 0.718 WHIP. He's been especially important with starters Homer Bailey and Rich Hill, also offseason acquisitions, sidelined.

The Twins open a three-game series at Target Field tonight (7:10, FSN) against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lineups:

BREWERS

Avisail Garcia, CF

Christian Yelich, LF

Keston Hiura, 2B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Ryan Braun, DH

Omar Narvaez, C

Ben Gamel, RF

Luis Urias, SS

Eric Sogard, 3B

Starter: RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 3.38)

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Byron Buxton, CF

Alex Avila, C