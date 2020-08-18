The Twins gave up top prospect Brusdar Graterol in the offseason, trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers for starter Kenta Maeda.
Graterol, 21, has been a regular reliever for the National League West-leading Dodgers, appearing in 10 games with so-so success. He's 0-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 0.931 WHIP.
Maeda, meanwhile, is 3-0 in four starts with a 2.66 ERA and 0.718 WHIP. He's been especially important with starters Homer Bailey and Rich Hill, also offseason acquisitions, sidelined.
The Twins open a three-game series at Target Field tonight (7:10, FSN) against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Lineups:
BREWERS
Avisail Garcia, CF
Christian Yelich, LF
Keston Hiura, 2B
Justin Smoak, 1B
Ryan Braun, DH
Omar Narvaez, C
Ben Gamel, RF
Luis Urias, SS
Eric Sogard, 3B
Starter: RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 3.38)
TWINS
Max Kepler, RF
Jorge Polanco, SS
Nelson Cruz, DH
Eddie Rosario, LF
Marwin Gonzalez, 3B
Luis Arraez, 2B
Miguel Sano, 1B
Byron Buxton, CF
Alex Avila, C