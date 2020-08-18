Three-game series at Target Field

All games on FSN, 830-AM

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (3-0, 2.26)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP Brett Anderson (0-2, 4.52) vs. TBA

Thursday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 3.16) vs. RHP Jose Berrios (1-3, 5.92)

Brewers update

Milwaukee (10-10) dropped two of three to the Twins at Miller Park last week but followed that by winning three of four vs. the NL Central-leading Cubs in Chicago. … Burnes, averaging 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings, takes the rotation spot of LHP Eric Lauer, who was sent to the Appleton site after losing to the Twins on Wednesday. … Anderson leads MLB with a 68.4% ground ball rate. … Woodruff pitched 4⅓ innings of no-hit ball in his last outing before the next six hitters reached. … The Brewers entered Monday 26th in MLB with both a .221 batting average and .368 slugging percentage.

Twins update

The Twins lead baseball with a .997 field percentage; they had only two errors entering Monday night’s game vs. Kansas City. Their pitchers had a 3.42 ERA, third best in MLB. … DH Nelson Cruz was in the top 10 in the AL in batting average (.342), home runs (six) and RBI (21). His 407 career HRs were ninth best among Dominican born players. Albert Pujols leads with 659. … 3B Josh Donaldson (calf), RHP Homer Bailey (arm) and LHP Rich Hill (back) remain on the injured list. … The Twins had the second-best home winning percentage (9-2, .818) before Monday’s game. … LF Eddie Rosario has 49 outfield assists since 2015, trailing only Starling Marte (60) in that span.

