Katie Yee's novel is 'Maggie; or, a Man and a Woman Walk into a Bar'

It took me a few pages to latch onto the arrhythmic, almost jazzy flow of the novel, but the stylistic turbulence is appropriate for a life so thoroughly upended. Despite references to contemporary ubiquities like Starbucks and the Food Network, “Maggie” is unfettered by allusions to current events and so comes off as almost timeless. That perennial quality also shines through in the narrator’s determination to become “someone who can separate her life from her family’s and still survive.”