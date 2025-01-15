She is also a pillhead and pothead, popping a few painkillers before facing the day, which as the novel opens, happens to be Thanksgiving. This is the first Thanksgiving since her sister Zahra died, which is how she got such a giant bottle of pills. They were pilfered from Zahra’s hospice kit, now almost gone. On the other side of her bedroom door are her husband, son, orphaned niece and in-laws. After Berlinski sends Mona begrudgingly out to join them and begin holiday meal preparations, he brilliantly illuminates the history of the family and the “icebergs of discontent” in their generally happy lives.